Broncos star welcomes baby Queenslander

Brisbane Broncos prop Matt Lodge has welcomed a baby boy in the early hours of Good Friday – and he’s a Queenslander.

The Sydney-born rugby league player announced via Instagram that his partner Jessica O'Sullivan had given birth to their second baby boy, Tommy Lodge, at midnight on Good Friday.

Matt Lodge welcomed baby Tommy on Good Friday. Picture: Instagram/@matt_lodge

"Blessed with another little boy," Lodge, 24, wrote to Instagram.

"Coby now has he's (sic) little brother and best friend."

"My heart is full and so grateful. Thank you @_jessicaosullivan. I love my family so much."

Travel restrictions mean the couple had to remain in Brisbane for the birth, and Lodge concluded his post with a laugh, saying "can't believe he was born in Queensland".

Matt Lodge and Jessica O’Sullivan at the Brisbane Broncos Season Launch cocktail party at the Fortitude Music Hall, Thursday 5th March 2020. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Lodge celebrated Coby's second birthday in November, writing "nothing compares to my love for my boy … you've changed my life more than you'll ever know.

Broncos teammate Jamil Hopoate welcomed a child last month while Anthony Milford, Joe Ofahengaue, and Jordan Kahu are all expectant dads in the 2020 NRL season.

This week the Australian Rugby League announced the season would likely restart on May 28.

Lodge injure his knee just two weeks before the season-opener against the Cowboys but he is expected to return to the field in 2020.

