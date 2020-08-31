Broncos terminate TPJ’s contract - with a catch

Tevita Pangai Jr has been stood down for the rest of the 2020 season without pay and banned from social media as part of several strict conditions to remain at the Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos board came to a decision late Monday to terminate Pangai Jr's employment contract, following a string of biosecurity breaches, however that has been suspended for 12 months on the basis that the barnstorming forward comply with a number of terms.

They include:

- He be stood down immediately without pay for the remainder of the 2020 season and as a consequence will be removed from the Project Apollo "bubble";

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Tevita Pangai Jnr has been hit with several strict conditions. Picture: Scott Davis/NRL Photos

- He immediately begin a mentoring program with a club-approved mentor for a period of 12 months, with the mentor reporting back to the board on a monthly basis;

- He work in a job organised by that mentor for the remainder of the 2020 season;

- He ceases to participate in social media, as well as ceasing to engage with media unless authorised by the club;

- He returns to full duties for the 2021 pre-season in mid-November this year in good physical condition.



Pangai Jr became embroiled in a number of COVID lockdown breaches, including visiting a barbershop in Brisbane's south with known bikies.

The 24-year-old met with the board on Friday and "offered both genuine remorse and an apology to everyone connected to the club", a Broncos statement said.

" It was also acknowledged that the recent course of behaviour he displayed leading to this breach was not indicative of his past behaviour, and the board took that into consideration."

Pangai Jr had already been disciplined by the NRL for his behaviour and was already sidelined until September 8 but Brisbane's punishment will ensure the firebrand forward will now sit out the rest of the season.

Tevita Pangai Junior at his house in Brisbane.



However, he has been gifted a second chance by the club who has offered to rescind their decision to terminate his contract if he follows all five conditions.

The club has warned that his future with the Broncos will be in tatters if he breaches any part of the terms or his employment agreement.

His Brisbane teammate Rhys Kennedy described his actions as "stupid" but believed he had learnt his lesson.

"As a mate, it was stupid what he did but everyone deserves second chances," Kennedy said.

"Hopefully he'll learn from it.

"From a football perspective, we need him.

"He's young and I'm sure he's going to learn from this. It's a big mistake ... and I'm sure he's going to take something out of this.

"He's a talented player and everyone wants to play next to him.

"He's one of those blokes who can win games for you."

Originally published as Broncos terminate TPJ's contract - with a catch