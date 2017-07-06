Bronte to be Hervey Bay's biggest cheerleader

Hervey Bay touch football family Dakoda Smith, 14, Bronte Smith, 8, and Brady Smith, 11. Dakoda will play in the 14 Girls, and Brady in the 12 Boys. Bronte was set to make her Junior State Cup debut but is unable to play due to a broken thumb.

IT SHOULD have been the day Bronte Smith played the first games of her first-ever Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

The eight-year-old touch footballer was ready to follow in her older brothers' and sister's footsteps in the annual event.

But an accident about five weeks ago left Bronte with a broken thumb, which ruled the young gun out of the U10 Girls Red team.

"I was very, very sad because it was my first State Cup,” Bronte said.

Bronte, a young dancer, will instead be one of Hervey Bay Touch Association's biggest cheerleaders during the three-day tournament.

"I'll be supporting my friends,” Bronte siad.

She will be in full voice as her team competes against Hervey Bay Black and 22 other teams from across Queensland, including multiple squads from powerhouses Brisbane Metro, Toowoomba and Rockhampton Redbacks.

While Bronte vowed to return to the field for next year's competition, brother Brady Smith, 11, will play for Hervey Bay's 12 Boys team.

Brady was part of the association's 10 Boys team last year, and is into his fourth year in touch football.

"We went okay last year,” Brady said.

"I'm looking forward to it. I reckon we'll do pretty good if we do everything right.”

When Brady isn't playing touch football he lines up for one of Kawungan Sandy Straits Jets' football teams.

The third and final Smith to play for Hervey Bay this week is Dakoda.

The 14-year-old dancer has played at the Junior State Cup since she was in the under-10s, where Bronte would have started this year.

For Dakoda, the event is a perfect opportunity to spend time playing sport - and socialising - with friends.

"Just having a fun time with my friends and my team,” she said when asked what to expect this week.

"The last few years were good, the best we've done is probably making it to the quarters. I think we have a fair chance of making the quarters again.”

It won't be easy, as Gold Coast, Brisbane Metro and Rockhampton traditionally field strong teams, while last year's 14 Girls champs Toowoomba are a chance of repeating that effort.

The Hervey Bay team will come into the competition on the back of hot form. The majority of the squad won HBTA's women's comp in their first attempt against seasoned players.