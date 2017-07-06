25°
Sport

Bronte to be Hervey Bay's biggest cheerleader

Matthew McInerney
| 6th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay touch football family Dakoda Smith, 14, Bronte Smith, 8, and Brady Smith, 11. Dakoda will play in the 14 Girls, and Brady in the 12 Boys. Bronte was set to make her Junior State Cup debut but is unable to play due to a broken thumb.
Hervey Bay touch football family Dakoda Smith, 14, Bronte Smith, 8, and Brady Smith, 11. Dakoda will play in the 14 Girls, and Brady in the 12 Boys. Bronte was set to make her Junior State Cup debut but is unable to play due to a broken thumb. Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT SHOULD have been the day Bronte Smith played the first games of her first-ever Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

The eight-year-old touch footballer was ready to follow in her older brothers' and sister's footsteps in the annual event.

But an accident about five weeks ago left Bronte with a broken thumb, which ruled the young gun out of the U10 Girls Red team.

"I was very, very sad because it was my first State Cup,” Bronte said.

Bronte, a young dancer, will instead be one of Hervey Bay Touch Association's biggest cheerleaders during the three-day tournament.

"I'll be supporting my friends,” Bronte siad.

She will be in full voice as her team competes against Hervey Bay Black and 22 other teams from across Queensland, including multiple squads from powerhouses Brisbane Metro, Toowoomba and Rockhampton Redbacks.

While Bronte vowed to return to the field for next year's competition, brother Brady Smith, 11, will play for Hervey Bay's 12 Boys team.

Brady was part of the association's 10 Boys team last year, and is into his fourth year in touch football.

"We went okay last year,” Brady said.

"I'm looking forward to it. I reckon we'll do pretty good if we do everything right.”

When Brady isn't playing touch football he lines up for one of Kawungan Sandy Straits Jets' football teams.

The third and final Smith to play for Hervey Bay this week is Dakoda.

The 14-year-old dancer has played at the Junior State Cup since she was in the under-10s, where Bronte would have started this year.

For Dakoda, the event is a perfect opportunity to spend time playing sport - and socialising - with friends.

"Just having a fun time with my friends and my team,” she said when asked what to expect this week.

"The last few years were good, the best we've done is probably making it to the quarters. I think we have a fair chance of making the quarters again.”

It won't be easy, as Gold Coast, Brisbane Metro and Rockhampton traditionally field strong teams, while last year's 14 Girls champs Toowoomba are a chance of repeating that effort.

The Hervey Bay team will come into the competition on the back of hot form. The majority of the squad won HBTA's women's comp in their first attempt against seasoned players.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport junior state cup 2017

The Fraser Coast's greatest show touches off

The Fraser Coast's greatest show touches off

Thousands of the state's best touch football players will flood 21 fields today for their first games of the three-day event.

What's the new fresh smell in town? It's Cake Bake Brew

NEW BUSINESS: Cake Bake Brew, owned by Amanda Redding and Josh Keegan, opened this week in Pialba Place Shopping Centre.

Career baker opens up first business in the heart of Hervey Bay?

New pathway to connect Esplanade and Boat Harbour Dr

Dr Anthony Lynham made the announcement on Wednesday.

Two big events inject millions, accommodation booked out

Hervey Bay touch football players Natasha Bacon, 10, and Savannah Roberts, 11, are excited ahead of the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

"They're events which help the entire region."

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

NICK Kyrgios has drowned his Wimbledon sorrows with an all-night party at an infamous London nightclub.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

Gympie contingent looks to give State Cup a shake-up

ALL SET: Allie Salter, Darcy Cartwright and Taylah Jordan will form part of Gympie's state cup contingent which kicks off in Hervey Bay today.

Gympie is set to field one of its biggest ever contingents

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

xxxxxx

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!