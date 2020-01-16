Bronze medal effort for Tigers defender

STELLAR PERFORMANCE: Former Maryborough player Jessie Staples and Blake Kroning recently played at the U21 Indoor Hockey Championships at Wollongong, NSW.

STELLAR PERFORMANCE: Former Maryborough player Jessie Staples and Blake Kroning recently played at the U21 Indoor Hockey Championships at Wollongong, NSW.

INDOOR HOCKEY: Granville Tigers defender Blake Kroning will add a Bronze Medal to his trophy cabinet after Queensland clinched third place 2-1 in extraordinary circumstances at the Indoor Hockey Championships.

The under-21 championships were played at Wollongong, New South Wales and the decider for third and fourth went straight to a shoot out due to poor air quality from recent bushfires in the region.

“The smoke and air quality was not a good standard, so we didn’t play a full game and went straight to shoot outs,” Kroning said.

“To come third overall was the best result for the team and from where we started to how we finished showed how much the players progressed during the championship.”

Queensland did not have a good start to the championships going down 3-2 to Victoria but came back hard to win 7-4 against ACT.

Kroning scored two penalty goal conversions during a hard-fought match that saw several ACT players sent off.

Queensland defeated NSW Blue 3-1 but were then defeated by NSW 2-5.

The Maroons crashed out to Western Australia 8-2 but rallied strong in the semi-final against WA to draw 6 all.

It was WA that won the semi-final shoot out 2-1 to go on to play NSW in the final and claim gold medal glory 5-4.

“Out semi-final against Western Australia was very close for a top four position and they went on to win the championship,” Kroning said.

The Indoor Hockey championships have not ended for Kroning as he will be umpiring the under-18’s this week.

Former Maryborough United hockey player Jessie Staples stepped into the formidable role of captain of the Queensland under-21 Indoor Hockey team at the national championships at the age of 19.

Staples is currently based in Brisbane and plays for hockey club Redcliffe and has made the Queensland squad every year since under-11s.

The Maroons tied equal fifth with Victoria and the play off game was cancelled due to poor air quality from bushfires in the region.

“The squad did well and it was a tough championship for the players. We couldn’t convert our goal scoring opportunities, but the players definitely improved during the championship,” Staples said.

Last year Staples was selected for the Australian under-18s squad and has put her name forward again for national selection for 2020.