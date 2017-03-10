Brooweena takes a step back into days of pioneers

Peggy Walker demonstrates how our pioneers ironed clothes in past times.

YESTER year will come to life with working displays at the Brooweena Museum later this month.

The museum will hold its Pioneer Day on Saturday, March 18 from 9.30am-3pm.

There will be a variety of working demonstrations including a blacksmith shop, cross-cut sawing, old fashioned washing and ironing, rope making and chaff cutting.

You can also take a ride in a horse-drawn buggy, check out the vintage motorcycles and cars and find out how antique machinery works.

There will also be plenty of eat with morning and afternoon tea, sausage rolls, hot dogs, sausage sizzle, hamburgers, cold drinks and icecream.

Markets stalls will dot the museum grounds selling figurines, jewellery and more and there will be face painting. For a gold coin donation take a run out to the Brooweena Musuem and Historical Village 50kms west of Maryborough on Biggenden Rd. For more information phone Gail 41299262 or email jill.harvey @walshpark.com.au.