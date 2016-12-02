Bros do yoga too: studio to host men's yoga workshop

HEAD STAND: Hervey Bay's Shannon Payne loves the benefits of yoga for his mental and physical health.

SHANNON Payne isn't your typical yogi - he's a growing breed in the yoga world as more blokes give it a go.

The Hervey Bay pharmacist can now recommend yoga to other men and his biggest tip to other guys is don't put it off.

"It took me months to actually get to a class and what do you know, it wasn't scary,” Shannon said.

"I used to do kickboxing but had hip troubles and even after surgery had limited movement,” he said.

Shannon has noticed improvements with his movement and flexibility, along with the added bonus of less pain in his joints and muscles.

On Sunday, Shannon will be heading along to Ocean Tree Yoga Studio in Hervey Bay for a workshop dedicated to men.

Teacher Rhian Hunter said more and more medical professionals were steering people in the direction of yoga for it's physical and mental benefits and to help out with rehabilitation.

The two-hour workshop will introduce men to both Hatha and Vinyassa yoga with the physical benefits of core strength, alignment and balance just to name some of the benefits.

"The real benefits come from the breath work and meditation, which helps us to cope with stress and anxiety in our modern world.”

The workshop is from 8.30am-10.30am and will cost $25 per person. Call Rhian to book on 0424 025 429.