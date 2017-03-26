Brother beats sister over conversation about their mum

WHAT started as a conversation about putting their mother into aged care turned into a violent attack by a Hervey Bay man on his sister, a court has heard.

The 54-year-old man, who the Chronicle cannot identify for legal reasons, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to assault in a domestic violence setting.

The court heard in January this year the man and his sister had been drinking when they started discussing how to best care for their mother.

The man became angry that his sister "dismissed his care of their mother".

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the man pushed his sister to the ground before grabbing her throat and hitting her in the face.

"The victim stated she feared he was going to kill her," Snr Const Sperling said.

Duty lawyer Daniel Ould said the man and his sister had been having a verbal argument "for some time" that evening and he was concerned about his sister's level of intoxication.

"[The man] describes it as a 'brain snap'," Mr Ould said.

"In relation to recording a conviction, particularly with this kind of offence, it could have serious consequences [for the man]."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge handed down a $1000 fine to the man and recorded the charge as a domestic violence offence.