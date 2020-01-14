Brothers becoming best doctors they can be in the Bay

Intern Doctors – Brothers Mitchell and Lachlan Davis both work at Hervey Bay Hospital. Photo: Cody Fox

LACHLAN Davis is following in his brother’s footsteps by joining the internship program at Hervey Bay Hospital.

He is one of nine who will take part in the year-long program before deciding whether to stay on for an additional year – an option his brother, Mitch, decided to take up.

The boys belong to a family of six.

Their two younger brothers are also determined to become doctors.

Their dad is a general practitioner in Gympie whose path has inspired his sons, while their mum is a teacher.

Lachlan said he had applied for the internship at Hervey Bay Hospital because he enjoyed working in a regional area and because it was still relatively close to him.

He and his wife are enjoying the lifestyle the region has to offer.

Lachlan said he would consider staying on and practising in Hervey Bay once his internship had been completed.

He said it was good to be completing his internship at the hospital his brother is also working at.

It’s always nice to have family around, of course,” he said.

Mitch has also enjoyed being part of the team at Hervey Bay Hospital.

“It’s a great place to work,” he said.

“It has a really friendly, really supportive staff.

“It has sort of a country hospital feel, with friendly people.

“Sometimes you’ll run into people out and about in town and I like that.”