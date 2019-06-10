Brothers dominate Wallaroos at home in BRL action

TFINDING THE SPACE: Past Brothers player Taylar Barritt weaves his way through the Wallaroos on Saturday night in Bundaberg.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Past Brothers Bundaberg hosted a double-header of Bundaberg Rugby League action on Saturday night.

The rare opportunity to host a round proved successful for the Brothers club running out winners over Wallaroos 42-8.

In an emotional week the host club bore a heavy heart after losing beloved club man Michael McGaw to cancer.

In a fitting tribute to McGaw the team easily accounted for the Maryborough side completing the hat-trick of wins for the club with with reserve grade and women.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters was high in his praise of the Bundaberg club.

"They were way too good all over the park,” he said.

"Whoever can beat Brothers will win the comp.”

Waters also praised the standard of the Brothers field.

"The playing surface was immaculate and it was good to play on a club venue,” Water said.

Wallaroos night became more difficult with several players receiving injuries.

"We were struggling towards the end as we had reserve grade players backing up to assist,” Waters said.

In the earlier match of the double-header the Eastern Suburbs Magpies proved too strong for the Western Suburbs Panthers winning 40-16.

With Saturday night's results a clear top five has formed in the A grade competition with Brothers on top with 12 points followed by Across the Waves and Wallaroos on 10.

A gap of four points has the Eastern and Western Suburbs clubs on six points before another four-point gap down to the Hervey Bay Seagulls.

Brothers Maryborough remain win-less on -4 points after their two forfeits.

The uncertain future of the Maryborough Brothers club will become clearer after the BRL meet tonight to discuss the club continuing in the league.

A grade Women

The Hervey Bay Seagulls women's side returned to Gladstone for the second week in a row to play Tannum Sands.

The Hervey Bay side struggling with numbers due to injury and suspension were easily defeated 22-6.

Past Brothers Women defeated Waves women in a Bundaberg derby 18-4 while in a Gladstone derby Wallabys proved to strong for Valley Roosters 34-0.

The loss by the Hervey Bay Seagulls side has Wallabys move up to join the Hervey Bay side on 10 points with Tannum closely following on eight points ahead of Tannum, Waves and Valley Roosters.