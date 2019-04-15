Brothers drubbing spurs talk

Benaiah Kambanei flies over the line for Past Brothers.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland is unsure what the future of Maryborough Brothers will be like in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition this season.

But he will have a chat to them about it.

Maryborough Brothers suffered the worst defeat in the competition in years on Saturday against Past Brothers, 128-0, at Salter Oval.

The side was the first to concede more than 100 points in a game since 2015.

"It's not good,” Ireland said.

"They are really struggling for players.

"I'll talk to them this week, see where they are heading.

"We have two weeks until the next game.”

Brothers are to face Easts at home on April 27.

Ireland didn't rule out the side moving out of the competition for the rest of the season but hoped it did not happen.

He said any decision would be made in consultation with the other clubs to ensure fairness for all.

But Brothers would not be moved to reserves if it could not play in A-grade.

"We'll make a decision before the next game,” he said.

"But I believe the side is getting players back before it faces Easts so it should be OK.”