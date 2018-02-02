Brothers hoping for a swell time in Bay

RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE: Bailey and Nick Dower from Urangan head to the beach after reports of a one metre swell circulated. The pair who normally work in the Northern Territory are on holidays during the north's wet season and weren't going to let a few showers here hinder their quest for a wave to ride.

RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE: Bailey and Nick Dower from Urangan head to the beach after reports of a one metre swell circulated. The pair who normally work in the Northern Territory are on holidays during the north's wet season and weren't going to let a few showers here hinder their quest for a wave to ride. Alistair Brightman

SURFING brothers Bailey and Nick Dower didn't let the wet weather dampen their hopes of finding waves down at Urangan Beach but opted to go for a fish when no swell could be found.

The pair, who were home on holidays, enjoyed the short-lived rainfall on the Fraser Coast yesterday, with showers expected to continue into next week.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said the cool change, which started moving through the region yesterday, would continue until about Monday and we could expect similar falls to continue today.

The Bureau recorded 3.8mm in Hervey Bay up until 2pm yesterday, while 4mm fell just south of Maryborough.

Mr Fitzgerald said light showers and patchy rain can be expected.

"It is a good weekend to go outside as we experience cooler weather on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"However there is still some decent swell along the coast, particularly offshore near Fraser Island."

Rainfall data shows Hervey Bay recorded 85mm in January and 77.8mm in Maryborough. The majority of rainfall in January fell within the first few days of 2018. While maximum temperatures have been cooler than expected, cloud cover will make it a little warmer at night.

Mr Fitzgerald said the cool change was moving from northern New South Wales and ex tropical cyclone Fehi played a part in generating the easterly swell.