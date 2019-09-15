BROTHERS IN ARMS: Past Brothers win A-grade title

LEAGUE: If there was any doubt about the identity of the most dominant Bundaberg Rugby League club of the past two decades, Past Brothers ended it on Saturday night in the A-grade decider.

The side claimed its 10th title in the past 20 years, beating The Waves Tigers 32-28 at Salter Oval.

In a game for the ages both sides threw caution to the wind early, aiming to get on top as attack and not defence became the focus of the day.

The Tigers led early through a try to Lachlan Santana before Brothers equalised straight away.

Last year's premiers then took the lead again before Brothers scored right before half time to take the lead for the first time - and then extend it to 14-10 with a penalty on the siren.

The Waves took back the lead straight after half time with Santana scoring his second as the Tigers got on top.

The side led 28-20 with almost 20 minutes to go before Brothers scored twice to claim a dramatic win.

"To go out there and play like we did, and that type of game, to come out on top in the end is phenomenal," Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said.

"The last 20 minutes when they scored that last try (to go eight up), we kind of sat there on the sidelines and said, 'C'mon boys we've got to dig in.'"

It was the second time in three years that Brothers had been down in the decider for the majority of the match but won.

Sherriff said there wasn't any secret to the success, just confidence in the team to come through any ­circumstances.

"I think we just come up with some really good plays," he said.

"We got in a situation, we came back and got on top.

"When you score a try it turns around the momentum."

Sherriff said it was a perfect way to end the season with some club stalwarts retiring (pictured below).

He paid respect to the Tigers as well.

"It sucks to lose a grand final by playing like that," Sherriff said.

"Honestly, they played really well and gave it to us."

Tigers back Sam Tobin said it was a painful loss considering the side had been leading for most of the match.

"It was looking pretty good but we fell off a little bit defensively," he said.

"We didn't work as hard as we needed to in a few areas."

For Tobin it was a tough day as he was also part of The Waves' side that lost the under-18 BRL decider.

"It does hurt a lot to stumble at the last hurdle," he said.

"But that's football and you have got to try to move on and get ready for next year."