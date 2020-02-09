Brothers junior rugby league to kick on

SIGN ON: Maryborough Brothers Rugby League juniors – Front (L) Ariki Grau-Winikerei and Levi and Cameron Walker with (back) Lachlan Nitschinsk, Traie Johnson, Dylan Clarke, Lincoln Putman, Eli Ward and Cayleb Angeles. Photo: Alistair Brightman

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maryborough Brothers Juniors will kick off its season with a sign-on day on February 15 and first training session on February 21.

Club president Nathan Angeles said the season for the juniors was already starting to look good for numbers.

“We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly club and encourage all family members to become involved,” Angeles said.

“Both boys and girls can play rugby league together from under-6 to under-12 and there are Internationals U13, 14 and 15s.”

Despite not having a seniors team, Angeles said the juniors would still be kicking on.

“We don’t have Brothers seniors this year but the juniors will still be playing,” he said.

Angeles said the club would accept Fair Play vouchers to help with the cost of player registration.

The sign-on will be from 8am – 2pm next Saturday at Station Square, and the first training session will be at the club’s home ground at the corner of Ann and Guava streets at 4.30pm.