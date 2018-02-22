Menu
Brothers' Izzy Catalano. Alistair Brightman
Brothers name rep teams for Junior State Cup

Matthew McInerney
by
21st Feb 2018 6:49 PM

BROTHERS Touch Association has named three representative teams that will contest the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

The Brisbane-based association intends to field teams in the under-10 boys, U12 girls and U14 girls at the event, which will be held at Hervey Bay from July 12-14.

The club is one of the first to publish its rep squads for the 2018 season.

Powerhouse Brisbane Metropolitan Touch Association will hold more trials this weekend.

Fellow high-performers Rockhampton will hold trials in April.

