Brothers name rep teams for Junior State Cup

BROTHERS Touch Association has named three representative teams that will contest the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

The Brisbane-based association intends to field teams in the under-10 boys, U12 girls and U14 girls at the event, which will be held at Hervey Bay from July 12-14.

The club is one of the first to publish its rep squads for the 2018 season.

Powerhouse Brisbane Metropolitan Touch Association will hold more trials this weekend.

Fellow high-performers Rockhampton will hold trials in April.