Brothers pushing forward

BANDING TOGETHER: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin feeding the ball into a scrum against Hervey Bay Seagulls in their round one fixture. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: The 128-0 scoreline against Maryborough Brothers in round three of the BRL has caused much discussion in the rugby league community.

For club president and captain Nick Golusin it was not ideal but it won't be stopping the Maryborough side.

Golusin radiates positivity when others would find it hard in a similar situation.

"It is not ideal but we are not going anywhere,” Golusin said.

"We are lacking experience but the guys want to stick it out and do it together,” he said.

BRL Chairman Mike Ireland understands the situation the club is in and is working with them to find solutions.

"People were complaining a few years ago when they were winning in reserve grade,” Ireland said.

"To their credit they moved up to A grade and have been there ever since,” he said.

"They have never forfeited and don't see them doing it any time soon,” Ireland said.

Ireland and the BRL have allowed the Burnett Cutters reserve grade players the ability to play up in A grade for Brothers to help both clubs move forward.

The Burnett Cutters are fielding a stand along reserve grade side that plays before the Maryborough Brothers side each round of the competition..

The Cutters were removed from the Northern Districts competition at the start of the 2018 season.

their players assisted Hervey Bay last year to field a reserve grade side.

"The BRL are 100 percent behind Brothers and their efforts,” Ireland said.

"They are only one or two good players short, Ireland said.

Golusin understands that his club is not the only one finding it difficult to recruit players to compete against the more financial clubs.

"I cannot be prouder of our players and our club,” he said.

"We will never be in a position to pay our players and they play for the love of the game,” Golusin said.

The proud club is thankful for the support they receive from their sponsors.

"Times are tough for all of the business community at present and we are lucky to have sponsors who stand by us,” Golusin said.

When questioned on what keeps the team turning up and playing when they are being beaten by big scores Golusin was straight to the point.

"No one wants to turn their back on their mates,” he said.

The sportsmanship that the Maryborough club is showing on and off the field has received plenty of praise from the wider rugby league community.

"While ever I am involved as president or captain of this club this is the way it is going to be,” Golusin said.

The team will be refreshed after the Easter break and will be giving their all to reverse the result in round four.

Maryborough Brothers return home on Saturday night to face off against the Eastern Suburbs Magpies at Eskdale Park.