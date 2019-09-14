Brothers to learn from 17 success

Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff lifts the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade shield in 2017. Will he lift it again today?

Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff lifts the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade shield in 2017. Will he lift it again today?

LEAGUE: The captain of Past Brothers, Kevin Sherriff, says the side’s grand final win in 2017 will hopefully stand the team in good stead for this year’s decider.

Past Brothers are into their second decider in three years, against The Waves today, after winning the title in 2017.

But while the side prevailed in the decider two years ago, they were down for almost 75 minutes against the Wallaroos.

It is something Sherriff doesn’t want to see repeated today.

“We spoke about 2017 on Tuesday night — we had a team meeting on how we wanted to prepare and how we thought we need to attack the game,” he said.

“We looked at 2017 and said we had the better side on paper and were a bit complacent. We need to make sure our heads are switched on and we’re not too confident.”

Sherriff said the side would be boosted by their extra couple of weeks of rest.

The Waves have played three finals to get to the grand final, while Brothers have played just one.

“In terms of the body and being fit and ready, it has benefited us,” Sherriff said.

“We’re fresher going out there Saturday, but I don’t see it as a disadvantage or­ ­advantage.”

Sherriff believes whoever can get on top early will be hard to beat.

“The first half will be very physical, typical football grind,” he said.

“Both teams want to be there at the end, so both teams will play the full 80.

“In a grand final you can defend yourself to victory.”

Sherriff said his side was 100 per cent and ready to go.

That includes club president Logan Tanzer, who is playing after fracturing a thumb.

The game starts at 4.30pm.