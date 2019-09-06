Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ioli Hadjilyra’s brother has spoken out from his home in Cyprus.
Ioli Hadjilyra’s brother has spoken out from his home in Cyprus.
Crime

Brother’s tribute to ‘kind soul’ found dead in park

6th Sep 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE GRIEF-STRICKEN brother of a young woman found dead in a Brisbane park on Wednesday has spoken out, saying his family is devastated by the death of who he described as a "kind soul."

The body of 26-year-old Ioli Hadjilyra was found under the Kalinga Park rail bridge in Clayfield around noon on Wednesday, with police treating her death as a possible homicide.

Ioli was the third of four siblings. She has two brothers and one sister - all of them living in Cyprus.

Ioli's brother Alexander-Michael Hadjilyra told Brisbane Times he was devastated his sister had died so far away from most of her family.

"[My father] phoned me yesterday and said police had come to him about midnight your time. Obviously he was upset," he said.

 

Ioli Hadjilyra’s brother described her as a “kind soul.” Picture: Supplied
Ioli Hadjilyra’s brother described her as a “kind soul.” Picture: Supplied

 

"My father told me not to say anything to [my other siblings], he said, 'don't tell anyone'. I was the first he called because I am the oldest but by now I am sure they know.

"I went out, I didn't want to be alone."

According to Brisbane Times, he had not been made aware that her death was being treated as suspicious.

Alexander-Michael said he had lost contact with his sister when she permanently moved from Cyrus to Brisbane with their father, and she had since become distant and "strayed away."

"If I had the chance to tell her, I would tell her what I always tell her, and that is to take care of your life," he said.

"She was a kind soul, it is just that she strayed away."

Detectives yesterday provided some insight into Ioli's life, saying she was a "popular young lady" and a "passionate artist."

"There were a couple of sketches located next to her body," Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said.

Alexander-Michael said he said Ioli had been "artistically inclined" from a young age.

"She had so much talent, she squandered it," he said.

More Stories

brisbane ioli hadjilyra kalinga park murder

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Fraser Coast first to trial digital licences

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Fraser Coast first to trial digital licences

    News Mr Bailey said security is a key feature the digital licence program

    Jury considers sibling rape allegations

    premium_icon Jury considers sibling rape allegations

    Crime Fraser Coast man waits on rape trial verdict

    ‘Scary, disgraceful’ move as fire risk looms

    premium_icon ‘Scary, disgraceful’ move as fire risk looms

    News Why has Qld shelved its successful anti-firebug taskforce?

    Qld fire risk at its highest in generations, says chief

    Qld fire risk at its highest in generations, says chief

    News Water-bombing aircraft on standby, “catastrophic” state declared