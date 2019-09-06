Brother’s tribute to ‘kind soul’ found dead in park

Ioli Hadjilyra’s brother has spoken out from his home in Cyprus.

THE GRIEF-STRICKEN brother of a young woman found dead in a Brisbane park on Wednesday has spoken out, saying his family is devastated by the death of who he described as a "kind soul."

The body of 26-year-old Ioli Hadjilyra was found under the Kalinga Park rail bridge in Clayfield around noon on Wednesday, with police treating her death as a possible homicide.

Ioli was the third of four siblings. She has two brothers and one sister - all of them living in Cyprus.

Ioli's brother Alexander-Michael Hadjilyra told Brisbane Times he was devastated his sister had died so far away from most of her family.

"[My father] phoned me yesterday and said police had come to him about midnight your time. Obviously he was upset," he said.

Ioli Hadjilyra’s brother described her as a “kind soul.” Picture: Supplied

"My father told me not to say anything to [my other siblings], he said, 'don't tell anyone'. I was the first he called because I am the oldest but by now I am sure they know.

"I went out, I didn't want to be alone."

According to Brisbane Times, he had not been made aware that her death was being treated as suspicious.

Alexander-Michael said he had lost contact with his sister when she permanently moved from Cyrus to Brisbane with their father, and she had since become distant and "strayed away."

"If I had the chance to tell her, I would tell her what I always tell her, and that is to take care of your life," he said.

"She was a kind soul, it is just that she strayed away."

Detectives yesterday provided some insight into Ioli's life, saying she was a "popular young lady" and a "passionate artist."

"There were a couple of sketches located next to her body," Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said.

Alexander-Michael said he said Ioli had been "artistically inclined" from a young age.

"She had so much talent, she squandered it," he said.