Brothers win more than $1mil combined in Lotto

TWO Gayndah brothers have won more than half a million dollars in a Gold Lotto draw.

The men held one of the seven division one winning entries in Saturday's draw with each entry taking home a prize of $592,528.67.

But as if that wasn't enough, the men's marked System 9 entry also won division three 18 times and division four 45 times boosting their win to a total of $609,527.42.

The pair, who wished to remain anonymous, told a Golden Casket official they were still revelling in their win.

So much so, they had hardly slept.

"I looked at the numbers about 10.30pm on Saturday night (and) I first saw four out of the six numbers so I thought we had a fairly good win," one brother said.

"Then when I actually went in and saw the $600,000 I said 'holy sh*t'."

The brothers plan to use their win to pay off their mortgages and live debt free.

