FROSTY: Frosts were widespread around Gympie as still cold air settled onto even colder ground across the region.
FROSTY: Frosts were widespread around Gympie as still cold air settled onto even colder ground across the region. Arthur Gorrie
BRRR: Just how cold was it in Gympie this morning?

21st Aug 2019 8:10 AM
MUSTER revellers might have overdone it if they tried to save on refrigeration by leaving their supplies out overnight - sub zero temperatures would probably have frozen them solid.

"Yes, you cracked freezing point," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

"Gympie's minimum dropped to -.2C," he said.

 

FROST: Ice coated much of the landscape, as shown from this picture taken at The Dawn this morning.
FROST: Ice coated much of the landscape, as shown from this picture taken at The Dawn this morning. Frances Klein

This made Gympie's morning colder than the minimums almost anywhere nearby.

Kingaroy recorded a relatively balmy 1C and Maryborough was 1.9C.

The better news is that daytime maximums are looking good and even the minimums will be more hospitable for the Muster weekend, the bureau predicts.

"We're looking at another southerly burst, with more dry air, so minimums will stay down until Friday morning.

"But through Friday and Saturday , more south-easterly winds are forecast to be more moist and mild, with minimums around 5C on Saturday and Sunday.

"It'll still be plenty cold," he said.

But daytime temperatures are headed for the mid-20s, cooling down overnight, he said.

Muster goers might be used to it, however.

Though morning temperatures have only reached this level a handful of times in the past 10 years, we had a run of freezing mornings last August as well, the bureau says.

But before that, our last comparable sub zero morning, according to official records, was in 2013.

Tomorrow, temperatures are forecast to range from 7C to 26C, with another 7C minimum on Friday, rising to 23C during the day.

Saturday and Sunday are both forecast to start at 5C and rise to 23C and 24C.

