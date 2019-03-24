Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Massive delays, hwy at standstill after crash

by Jesse Kuch, Peter Hall
24th Mar 2019 1:15 PM

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a crash near Burpengary this morning.

Motorists heading south towards Brisbane are warned of massive delays all the way back to the Glass House Mountains, with the worst patch extending from Burpengary to Elimbah.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended the single vehicle crash with trailer rollover at 10.44am.

A stable patient was transported to Redcliffe Hospital with no serious injuries.

The RACQ warns motorists to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

More Stories

bruce hwy editors picks glass house mountains traffic

Top Stories

    ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    premium_icon ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    Health A shocking confidential report from State Health Minister Steven Miles’ Rural Maternity Taskforce — leaked to The Sunday Mail — reveals the tragic maternity crisis...

    • 24th Mar 2019 11:58 AM
    MAFS groom spotted at local AFL game

    premium_icon MAFS groom spotted at local AFL game

    News 'I've been spotted everywhere, it's insane.'

    What will happen this season in the Wide Bay Premier League

    premium_icon What will happen this season in the Wide Bay Premier League

    News Welcome to the new season of the Wide Bay Premier League