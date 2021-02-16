Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Bruce Highway closed following truck incident

by Nilsson Jones
16th Feb 2021 8:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at Eubenangee, near Cairns, following an incident involving a truck at 5.40am on Monday.

The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours, with police advising motorists to seek an alternate route.
Diversions are likely to be set up via Bramston Beach and Eubenangee roads.

One person is in a critical condition and is being treated at the scene.

Originally published as Bruce Highway closed following truck incident

More Stories

bruce highway editors picks

Just In

    JobKeeper: Should we keep it?

    JobKeeper: Should we keep it?
    • 16th Feb 2021 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News QAS pays out millions of dollars in interstate ambulance fees

        ’Rebooted’: Popular Bay diner has new owners, fresh look

        Premium Content ’Rebooted’: Popular Bay diner has new owners, fresh look

        Food & Entertainment Renamed – from Happy Days to 50s Diner – and ruined in only four months thanks to...

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria