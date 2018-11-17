Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Bruce Highway crash sends emergency services scrambling

Scott Sawyer
by
17th Nov 2018 8:29 AM

IT'S been a rough start to weekend traffic on Coast roads with a Bruce Highway crash this morning sending emergency services rushing to the scene.

About 8.25am reports came through to firefighters that a car had crashed into the guardrail on the Bruce Highway, near Woombye.

The car had been travelling northbound when it collided with the guardrail.

Police were on scene while firefighters and paramedics were still headed to the crash site.

It's believed all people in the car at the time were now out but it was unclear whether there were any injuries.

Motorists have been advised to use caution in the area while the scene was cleared.

About 12.30am four teenagers were in a car that collided with a tree on Claude Batten Dr, Noosa Heads.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it was first thought two of the teenagers may have needed hospitalisation, but an ambulance service spokeswoman said there was nothing serious reported from the crash.

bruce highway queensland fire and emergency services queensland police sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Beware: Bitumen scam

    premium_icon Beware: Bitumen scam

    News Police are warning shonky road-surfacing salesmen dubbed the "Bitumen Bandits" could be doing the rounds of the Fraser Coast

    GALLERY: HBSHS stunning formal arrivals

    premium_icon GALLERY: HBSHS stunning formal arrivals

    News Were you snapped by our photographer?

    Workers ripped off $1.2b each year

    premium_icon Workers ripped off $1.2b each year

    News More than 400,000 Qld workers are being ripped off by employers.

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners