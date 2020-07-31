Bruce Highway speedster cops big fine

A woman was caught speeding on the Bruce Highway.

A woman was caught speeding on the Bruce Highway.

A WOMAN caught driving 50km/h over the speed limit on the Bruce Highway has lost her licence.

Police say the 28-year-old Maryborough woman was clocked at 151km/h in a 100km/h zone on the highway near Owanyilla, about 4.55pm yesterday.

She received a $1245 fine and eight demerits points.

The woman also lost her driver’s licence for six months.

“Police are reminding motorists to always be mindful of the Fatal Five; speeding, drink/drug driving, lack of seatbelt, fatigue and driver distraction, as these factors can not only damage the lives of motorists, but those around them also,” a police statement read.