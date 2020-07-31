Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was caught speeding on the Bruce Highway.
A woman was caught speeding on the Bruce Highway.
Crime

Bruce Highway speedster cops big fine

Christian Berechree
31st Jul 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN caught driving 50km/h over the speed limit on the Bruce Highway has lost her licence.

Police say the 28-year-old Maryborough woman was clocked at 151km/h in a 100km/h zone on the highway near Owanyilla, about 4.55pm yesterday.

She received a $1245 fine and eight demerits points.

The woman also lost her driver’s licence for six months.

“Police are reminding motorists to always be mindful of the Fatal Five; speeding, drink/drug driving, lack of seatbelt, fatigue and driver distraction, as these factors can not only damage the lives of motorists, but those around them also,” a police statement read.

fccrime high speeding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No posers allowed in Maryborough’s new gym

        premium_icon No posers allowed in Maryborough’s new gym

        Sport Powerlifting goes from strength to strength in Heritage City

        OPINION: Don’t waste time being angry at virus fools

        premium_icon OPINION: Don’t waste time being angry at virus fools

        Opinion ‘The social media pile-on achieves nothing’

        Two men accused of assaulting prison guards

        premium_icon Two men accused of assaulting prison guards

        Crime Two men were accused of serious assaults