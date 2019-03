Police were called to the scene just after one o'clock this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after one o'clock this afternoon. Nev Madsen

UPDATE 3:45PM: The Bruce Highway at Machine Creek has now re-opened to traffic in both directions.

THE BRUCE Highway north of Mount Larcom is currently blocked due to a truck crash.

At 1.05pm, police were called to the scene six kilometres north of the township where they found a semi-trailer to have jackknifed.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Police have advised people travelling on the road to expect delays.

More to come.