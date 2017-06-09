Bruce Hwy north of Gympie most dangerous stretch in Qld; RACQ

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

THE Bruce Hwy to Gympie's north is now officially one of Queensland's most dangerous stretches of road, according to the RACQ.

A club spokeswoman yesterday said the upgrade to Gympie's south had greatly reduced dangerous crashes, including those that caused substantial injury.

But the death and injury toll from Gympie to Tiaro and northwards from there was now unacceptable and getting worse.

Spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the club wanted to see money for construction and not just for planning on the Gympie bypass section of the highway upgrade and serious efforts to cut the death toll to our north.

She said it was unacceptable that five lives had been lost on the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Gunalda in only 12 weeks earlier this year.

State-wide, the toll had now reached 100 in only the first five months of this year.

"Every life lost on the road is a tragedy that affects many people across the community and every year we work to try to lower the number of people who die," she said.