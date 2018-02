A REFRIGERATED truck is on its side and traffic slowed after an incident on a Bruce Hwy on-ramp near Maryborough early Friday morning.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said the incident occurred about 5.40am on the on-ramp south of the Henry Palmer Bridge, near Eaton Vale Rd.

It is understood the driver escaped serious injury and is out of the vehicle, and both lanes of traffic are affected.

Emergency services are at the scene.