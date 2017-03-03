Bruce's ultimatum: 'Give Howard their police car'

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has called on the Queensland police minister and police commissioner to "listen to the community of Howard" over the push for an additional vehicle for Howard police.

Tabling a petition with 492 signatures from Howard and Torbanlea residents at parliament on Tuesday, Mr Saunders said the community had demanded answers over why only one police car was available to officers at the station.

An average of two officers work at the station per shift, who share only one car.

He took specific aim at police minister Mark Ryan and commissioner Ian Stewart, stating Mr Ryan had to "stand up and put a car in for Howard."

"Officers can't respond to calls if they're out at other jobs or if the car is being serviced. The community has issues with the police being tied up with other jobs," he said.

"Someone's life could be put in danger from the QPS.

"It's time the minister told the commissioner that Howard needs that extra car."

Howard receives a new $10 million Police and Fire Station

A new emergency services hub for Howard was announced last year, with the new facility to house fire and state emergency services with new work areas and amenities.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service said they were continuing to monitor the needs of Howard's station

"The Wide Bay Burnett District will continue to monitor the needs of the Howard Police Station, keeping in mind its proximity to the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Police divisions which provide additional policing services including vehicles when required," the spokesperson said.

The Howard Police Station was contacted for comment.

Do you think Howard is in need of an additional police vehicle? Join the discussion and tell us below.