Brumbies still being monitored on Fraser Island

Brumbies were confirmed to still be on the island in 2014.

THEE have been no new sightings since March, but the presence of brumbies is still being monitored on Fraser Island.

The most recent sighting of a feral horse was on March 11 by trail cameras at the northern end of Fraser Island.

It had been thought that all the horses had been removed from the island a decade ago, but in 2014 photos of the brumbies were snapped by motion detecting cameras.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is monitoring the situation and considering options for the removal of the horses.

The monitoring program was implemented with cameras installed at 10 locations in the island's north.

Rangers also look for horse tracks and droppings in the course of their duties.