Brunch hot spots packed after months of restrictions

Jessica Cook Full Profile Login to follow

The region's cafes were bustling on Sunday as locals and visitors made the most of good weather and loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

While still maintaining all social distancing rules, cafes filled seats with people keen to get out of the house and explore the region.

Brenda Gilbert and Jim Spirritt brought their dog to Dayman St General Store.

The Scarness residents said they walked the dog in the area regularly and had been excited to try the new café after seeing its popularity grow.

The long-time locals said they had seen the store become many things over the years and were "thrilled to see it take off again".