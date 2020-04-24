Brutal results reveal Coast jobless rate rise worst in state

THE number of people out of work in the Wide Bay jumped by 1000 last month – and the State Opposition say the figure doesn’t reflect the jobs that have been lost because of the pandemic.

But Minister Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said the State Government was doing everything it could to help the unemployed.

According to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the region’s unemployment rate has now risen by 1.6% to 9.2% over the past year – the largest annual increase recorded in any Queensland region.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander accused the State Government of “economic failure” and said the 11,400 people out of work in the region were paying the price.

“These alarming figures don’t include the huge job losses that have occurred because of the coronavirus crisis,” Mr Mander said.

“Thanks to Annastacia Palaszczuk and Jackie Trad, our economy was weak well before coronavirus hit us.

“Since Jackie Trad became Treasurer, Queensland has had the worst average unemployment and the most bankruptcies in the nation.

“Unemployed workers in Wide Bay are desperate, but they’re getting no help from Labor.

“Only the LNP has a plan to build new roads and water infrastructure, cut power bills in the regions and rule out any new taxes.

“The LNP will also stop the demolition of the Paradise Dam spillway and fix the dam – protecting local businesses and their employees.”

Mr Mander said Wide Bay’s March youth unemployment rate of 22.2% was the highest in Queensland.

“Young people are being denied job opportunities and a secure future by Jackie Trad and Annastacia Palaszczuk,” Mr Mander said.

In response, Ms Fentiman said Queensland, along with all other states were being faced with unprecedented times and challenges.

“Since coming into government, when the LNP left locals in Wide Bay with an unemployment rate of 10 per cent, we have been working to provide Queenslanders with opportunities to get into work,” she said.

“Almost 6400 people in Wide Bay found a job thanks to our Skilling Queenslanders for Work and Back to Work programs. Just last week we launched our new Jobs Finder portal to link people with recruiters who are working to find job opportunities as well as provide access to free online TAFE courses.

“I would encourage anyone looking to find work or upskill and undertake training for new job opportunities to register their details on the portal www.jobsfinder.qld.gov.au.”