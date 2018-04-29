Buccaneers lift against Rochedale but fall again

GOAL: Ben Wilks scored his first Football Queensland Premier League goal in his side's 5-2 loss to Rochedale Rovers on Saturday. It was his second for the club, after he scored in the midweek FFA Cup loss to Doon Villa.

GOAL: Ben Wilks scored his first Football Queensland Premier League goal in his side's 5-2 loss to Rochedale Rovers on Saturday. It was his second for the club, after he scored in the midweek FFA Cup loss to Doon Villa. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: A much-improved Wide Bay Buccaneers couldn't quite get the win against Football Queensland Premier League heavyweights Rochedale Rovers.

A Samuel Fellows goal in the 82nd minute handed Rochedale a 4-0 lead, but a hungry Buccaneers produced two quick goals in the final five minutes to end the game with form, and belief they can find the net against the best teams in the competition.

Ben Wilks, the former Europa Point FC player who joined the Buccaneers hoping to lead Wide Bay to promotion, scored his first FQPL goal in the 85th minute.

Five minutes later, former KSS Jets player Jacob Lynch scored his first for Wide Bay.

Rochedale's Andrew Coyne scored his second goal of the match for the 5-2 score.

The Buccaneers, who are winless after 10 FQPL games, will enter next week's away game against Southside Eagles with confidence after what was a tough week for the club.

A heavy 7-0 loss on the road to Wolves FC last week left the side licking its wounds, and many players viewed Tuesday's FFA Cup fixture against Wide Bay Premier League club Doon Villa as an opportunity to find the form, confidence and belief they have lacked.

The Magpies, in the middle of a purple patch, didn't read or care for that script.

Wilks scored a goal in what was one of Wide Bay's only highlights during the knockout match, as Doon Villa romped home 2-1 in front of enthusiastic and excited supporters.

Buccaneers captain Jacob Chapman lamented his side's poor form and results after full-time, but that disappointment has now been replaced by positivity on the back of the final 10 minutes of their loss to Rochedale, who move into second on the table after now third-placed Sunshine Coast Wanderers' 2-0 loss to fourth-placed Logan Lightning.

The Buccaneers' best performances have come against Rochedale and Logan, and they will head into the battle with 12th-placed Eagles confident they can make history.