Martens Oval, Bundaberg, on Friday morning.
Martens Oval, Bundaberg, on Friday morning.
Sport

Buccaneers-Souths United clash washed out

Matthew McInerney
by
23rd Feb 2018 9:32 AM

RELENTLESS rain, a waterlogged Martens Oval and the chance of more flooding has forced the cancellation of all games at the Bundaberg venue.

Football Queensland Wide Bay and Football Bundaberg officials announced the decision early Friday.

FQWB general manager Peter Guest said it was in the best interests of all parties.

Martens Oval, Bundaberg, on Friday morning.
Martens Oval, Bundaberg, on Friday morning.

"The fields are flooded, the ground's waterlogged and the water just has nowhere to go,” he said.

"There's a bit of flooding around so it was in the best interest of everybody (to cancel games).”

It means Wide Bay Buccaneers' Football Queensland Premier League clash with Souths United will be rescheduled to the first available allocation day, to be determined by Football Queensland.

Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema said the decision impacted the NewsMail Cup, Sea FM Cup and the Ladies Knockout Cup as well.

