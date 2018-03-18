Menu
Drenched Wide Bay Buccaneer Ben Brookfield looks on.
Drenched Wide Bay Buccaneer Ben Brookfield looks on.
Buccaneers upbeat despite heavy loss to the Power

18th Mar 2018 6:22 PM

WIDE Bay Buccaneers import Ben Brookfield believes his side is on the verge of its best Football Queensland Premier League performance to date despite an 8-1 loss to league leaders Peninsula Power.

Bundaberg's Sam Meyer scored his second goal of the season for the new club in what was the only positive on Wide Bay's scoresheet.

The Buccaneers held the undefeated Power to 3-1 at the break.

But Brookfield, who hit the crossbar in the fourth minute then left the field at half-time through injury, said the style of play in the first half gave Buccaneers fans plenty to be excited about ahead of their first game at Hervey Bay Sports Club.

"We frustrated them, and we were getting the ball into the box,” Brookfield said.

"You can see the progress. They had a lot of ball but it wasn't all one way. It was a good confidence boost”

Oliver Smith scored five goals as the Power remained undefeated after six games.

Peninsula has now scored 32 games in six games (5.3 per game), and conceded only four goals.

That dominance is why they are considered the FQPL's powerhouse, and an early pace-setter this season.

