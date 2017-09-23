Buccaneers' women's NPL bid is in crisis

WIDE Bay risks being left without a major pathway to elite women's football.

The newly-formed Buccaneers were awarded a licence for a Football Queensland's women's National Premier League team.

FQ's decision was met with some criticism from other regions, including Far North Queensland, which were overlooked for a place in the new-ook competition.

But the Buccaneers are in danger of not even making the start line.

Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said players and coaches had until October 8 to show interest.

"If we don't get the numbers, then it won't be viable," Guest said.

The lack of a local presence in the NPL would be a major step back for women's football in the region.

It would force players to trial for Sunshine Coast or Brisbane teams to play, and would effectively shut the door to an elite competition for years.

Guest said the under-17s had attracted a solid response, but player numbers for U13s, U15s and the women's NPL, as well as coaches, severely lacked.

"We need significant numbers. We'd need at least 16 players for each age group," he said.

"It is a pretty even split between Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast which is a great sign, and I know of a few girls who could feature but haven't registered.

"If we don't get this together the players will be forced to leave the region."

Go to www.footballwidebay.com.au/wide-bay-buccaneers/ for more information or to register your interest.