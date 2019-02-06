Buccs kick off new season with big win

Buccaneers under-15 player and Bundaberg's Simon Quik scored two goals in the first round on Sunday.

Buccaneers under-15 player and Bundaberg's Simon Quik scored two goals in the first round on Sunday. Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: For the second straight year one Wide Bay Buccaneers side has ended the first round on top in the Football Queensland Premier League.

The Buccaneers under-15 side surprised everyone, including their own coaching staff, by smashing Capalaba in Brisbane on Sunday to start the competition.

The side won 8-1 with Fraser Coast player Dylan Ilka scoring a hat-trick to add to the nine goals he scored in under-14 for the Buccs last year.

He was joined on the scoresheet by four Bundaberg players with Simon Quik (two), Steven Borg, Keanu Arsenault and Alex Barazza scoring as well.

The side is now top, just like it was last year when the team won 7-1 against the Holland Park Hawks.

"The 15s absolutely surprised us but it was fantastic to see,” Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said.

"They played better than what we expected.

"They gave us a major shot and confidence for the season.”

Guest who is also an assistant manager to the seniors and looks after administration at the club was also wrapped with how the other sides did.

The under-16 side won on forfeit after Capalaba didn't play with the under-14s beating the same side in their age group 6-2.

Fraser Coast junior Jhairah Taylor scored a hattrick with Kenny Arriola scoring a double.

"We're confident if the under-16s played they would have won if they played,” Guest said.

The only blemish for the juniors was a 4-2 defeat in under-13 with Harry Rayner getting on the scoresheet.

The junior sides will now have a week off with a bye this round before becoming the first football team to play at the new Fraser Coast sporting precinct on February 16 in their next game against Souths United.

The seniors start on March 2 with more on the side in tomorrow's NewsMail.