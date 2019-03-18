Menu
SLIPPING AWAY: Brad Blackwell makes a slide tackle on Lachlan Amodes in FFA Cup match.
BUCCS SLIP IN WET

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
FOOTBALL: The Buccaneers are still awaiting their first senior win after losing 6-1 to Bundaberg's United Park Eagles.

Round one of the FFA Cup began with weather playing a staring role.

The KSS Jets match against last year's Wide Bay best team Doon Villa was cancelled due to the torrential downpour that struck Hervey Bay.

At the new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, the game was delayed due to water laying on the pitch.

Credit must go to the Fraser Coast Regional Council for the design and drainage of the new facility.

Fifteen minutes prior to the 6pm kick-off water was clearly visible over the field.

After consultation with the referee the start was delayed until 6.15pm.

In a tough encounter, the Eagles went to the half-time break leading two goals to nil.

Football Wide Bay general manager believed the score did not reflect the contest and was glowing in his praise for the Eagles goalie.

"Buccaneers could have easily have been up 3-2 if not for the outstanding work by the Eagles keeper,” Guest said.

In the third match of the FFA Cup matches featuring Fraser Coast sides the Maryborough derby had Sunbury as easy victors over Tinana 11-1.

In the final match of round one Brothers Aston Villa ran out victors over visitors Alloway 1-0.

The game was postponed and moved to Brothers second field for the last seven minutes after a light failure stopped play.

The cancelled match between KSS Jets and Doon Villa will be rescheduled to a mid-week slot sometime over the next two weeks.

