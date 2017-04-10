Bucking Bull takeaway set to open on Fraser Coast

A NEW fast food outlet is one major step away from opening in Hervey Bay's Stockland shopping centre in Urraween; all it needs is someone to buy the outlet.

Bucking Bull Roast Experts has released an ad online, announcing the plans to open a new franchise in Hervey Bay.

The franchise is set to open in the shopping centre's food court; selling roast meat and jacket "spuds".

According to Tripadvisor reviews online, the quality of the food varies depending on the specific outlet, but overall has been rated about three out of five stars by its customers.

Bucking Bull has about 30 stores across Australia; most of which are based in the Brisbane and Perth areas.

According to Executive Director at Aktiv Brands, owners of Bucking Bull, Dean Vella, the chain's menu "has resonated best with customers located in regional cities".

"We thought it was about time we took our boutique offering to the people of the Fraser Coast," Mr Vella said.

The Franchise is on sale for $100,000, and was first published on March 31 this year.