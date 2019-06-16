BUCKING TRENDS: Showgirl inspires women to take reins

Miss Showgirl Demi Radosevic from Hervey Bay at the Teebar Rodeo on the weekend.

DEMI Radosevic has always been the odd-one-out in her family.

So, it didn't come as a surprise when the 20-year-old from Hervey Bay traded her family's tackle shop for the working off the land.

Now this year's Teebar Showgirl is using her position and passion for the agricultural industry in the region to not only inspire young women but also address the lack of education between farmer and consumer.

The horse-riding enthusiast has attended the region's shows most of her life.

It wasn't until her high school years at Riverside Christian College she started showing cattle as part of the school's agricultural program.

Her love for the industry blossomed when she landed a job with her current employer, Sam Flat Cattle, mustering and processing cattle while she was still at school.

"I want to use this role to encourage young women to enter in the industry," she said.

"The number of women on properties is starting to increase, there are jobs out there and we can do them, it is not a man's world any more.

"My main goal is to encourage the younger generation to get more involved with the show society.

"The committee is still run by the older generation and we need to get young people involved."

Competing on two horses in the Teebar Show campdraft herself at the weekend, Ms Radosevic said the record numbers at the event gave the region a chance to get in touch with the farming community.

"I think it is really important for people see where their produce and food comes from," she said.

"It's great for them to see the country environment is really nice and welcoming because there is a lot of misinformation out there."

She said the show went off without a hitch.

"The atmosphere of the show was just brilliant, one of the highlights was watching some young boys I knew complete their first run in the campdraft," Ms Radosevic said.

Ms Radosevic's involvement in the community isn't over and she will return to Teebar in August for the expanded two-day Biggenden Charity Campdraft.