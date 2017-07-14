BUCKLE UP: Dust will fly at weekend Torbanlea Rodeo

RODEO TIME: Get ready to see dust fly at the Torbanlea Rodeo this weekend, with gates opening at 3.30pm.

AS THE grounds are prepped for about 80 riders, Tracey Waters is looking forward to Torbanlea's first ever professional rodeo.

The organiser of this weekend's event said the Gill Brothers company helped arrange the delivery of about 30 bulls for the rodeo which will be held this Saturday at the Torbanlea Race Track.

Ms Waters said the weekend would be a huge couple of days for the Burrum district which is also preparing to celebrate the popular Coalfest at Howard.

"It all rolls into one huge weekend for the Fraser Coast,” Ms Waters said.

"We've got such a fantastic ground that we want to use more..”

The town attempted to hold a rodeo some 20 years ago but weather forced the event's cancellation.

But a lot of work went into making sure this event would go ahead, with $12,000 raised to cover sponsorship costs.

"That money covers the entire event and all the prize money, and we're hoping to put whatever is made on that back into the Torbanlea grounds,” Ms Waters told the Chronicle.

"We're expecting anywhere between 1000-1500 people to come along, especially with the Coalfest.

"Events like this are good for the town, they bring people back to the caravan parks and local shops.”

Gates open 3.30pm for a 4pm start on Saturday.

Entry prices are $20 for adults, $5 for children aged 12-16 and free for children under 12.