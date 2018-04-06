Join tour guide on a trip through the Canning Stock Route

LIFELONG MEMORIES: The next trip across Western Australia, hosted by 4WD Trek owner Travis Goldie leaves next month.

TRAVIS Goldie has been a regular traveller along longest historic stock route in the world - the Canning Stock Route.

Since 1994, Mr Goldie has travelled vast distances in his 4WD, leading tours from the Kimberley region of Western Australia to Wiluna in the mid-west region, a total of 1850km.

On his next trip he will help rebuild one of the historic wells along the way.

The Trek 4WD owner, who takes groups on tour with him, will spend a few days at one of the iconic wells along the way assisting in its reconstruction.

His next 4WD tour departs Torbanlea on May 15, and you have the chance to join him.

"There's no internet, no mobile phone... you're 100 per cent focused on the people around you," he said.

The tour guide said it was a privilege to be asked to fix a well, as it was a rare opportunity and a once in a lifetime experience.

Mr Goldie also hopes to repair grave sites in the remote outback during the upcoming trip.

There are spots still available for the upcoming trip.

Participants can either bring their own 4WD, rent one, or hop into Mr Goldie's vehicle for the ride.

And if you don't want to help reconstruct a well, you don't have to.

"They can have as much or as little influence as they like," Mr Goldie said.

"If they can use power tools, that's handy.

"If they want to birdwatch, they can do that."

The magnificent journey along the Canning Stock Route takes about 40 days and includes 52 wells.

"It's the most isolated trip on earth."

To find out more about this amazing trip across Western Australia, go online to trek4wd.com.