Bucks’ subtle message to Grundy

Brodie Grundy is still yet to agree a deal beyond 2020 with Collingwood, but coach Nathan Buckley is confident. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett.

COLLINGWOOD players are sacrificing bumper paydays in their desperation for a premiership, coach Nathan Buckley has revealed.

In the same week Adelaide was urged to make a $1.5-million per season play for Magpies ruckman Brodie Grundy, Buckley said several of his players had taken pay cuts to keep their list together.

Jordan De Goey last year turned down a reported $1 million per year contract offer from North Melbourne, re-signing with the Pies for a lesser deal.

"We've had other players take pay cuts. Some public, some not," Buckley said.

"To manage and manipulate the salary cap to keep together.

"I have got no doubt Brodes understands that and part of staying a little bit agile and being able to do that is not being locked into these big chunk deals. Which can be problematic for some."

Several Geelong stars accepted less pay to stay with the Cats during their premiership era of 2007-2011.

In May, premiership champion Paul Chapman said: "For us it was all about success. We wanted to show how good we were so guys had to take pay cuts."

It was reported on Saturday Collingwood and Grundy remain apart in discussions over extending his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Buckley said he had "no doubt we will come to terms".

"We loves Brodes and Brodes loves Collingwood," he said.

"I have got no doubt that this will be a match made in heaven for the rest of his career. There was a lot of speculation … not all of it is accurate.

"We don't feel the need to lay it all bare for the public to see. What I will say is I have got no doubt we will come to terms.

"He is contracted until the end of next year. Brodes' DNA is as much a part of Collingwood as Collingwood's DNA is a part of his."

The length of Grundy's next deal has reportedly been a point of conjecture and Buckley conceded long-term contracts can "lock up a lot of your salary cap".

Grundy, 25, was named in the All-Australian squad on Monday after a year where he has averaged 21 disposals, 41 hit outs, 4.5 marks and four tackles per game.

