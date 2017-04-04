Budding scientists in their element at new centre

Queensland Collaborative Science Centre in Maryborough - holiday workshops. Sara Reid and Christopher Carr working on their project.

WITH school holidays now on, some students are using the time-off to expand their knowledge.

Budding scientists were in their element with the Queensland Collaborative Science Centre hosting its first workshop yesterday.

The debut group worked on finding the solution to a STEM challenge, where they needed to transport water.

Among them was Christopher Carr, who is considering becoming an inventor.

"It's a chance for nerds to shine," he said.

All workshops for these holidays have been booked out, but centre owner Julia Gilmore said sessions would be expanded to school terms.

"We'll be running repeats of sessions and have an eight-week course," she said.