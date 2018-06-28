BUDGET 2018: Portfolio projects get boost under budget

MANY of the regional portfolios will receive a boost from the budget, with millions allocated for areas in agriculture, culture and disaster management.

A financial hardship policy for drought-declared area in the Fraser Coast has been adopted to provide relief for farmers.

Agriculture and rural infrastructure councillor James Hansen said the region had beben struck by drought and floods many times in the past decade.

"Agriculture remains one of the biggest regional employers and has great potential for expansion to create more jobs, especially in packaging and processing," Cr Hansen said.

$250,000 will be allocated to implement the region's Drone Strategy, which will develop busineess opportunties for the use of drones and attract operators to establish drone training schools.

Another $28,000 will be allocated for disaster management in the region.

Councillor Rolf Light said the funding would ensure the "smooth running" of the disaster management system, including the region's six SES units and 15 community co-ordination committees.

In the arts portfolio, $230,000 will be allocated to expand the Brolga Theatre's car park, with another $121,000 for new equipment at the theatre.

Arts and culture councillor David Lewis said $350,000 would go to developing the Gatakers Entrepreneurial Space in Kent St.

"The council purchased the historic building in 2011 and will transform the space into a facility meeting and production space to encourage the development of arts and artists," Cr Lewis said.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre would receive $2 million over two years for maintenance.

"The first stage will be funded by a $200,000 allocation this year," Cr Everard said.

"Funds have also been allocated to replace the waterslide in the children's play area."