BUDGET 2018: Where will your rates be spent?

FIRST works on the Howard Sewage Treatment Plant and upgrades to part of Madsen Rd are some of the major infrastructure projects funded through this year's budget.

About $110 million in capital works will be spent across all divisions in the Fraser Coast.

$2 million will be allocated to start the construction of the Howard Sweage Treatment Plant in Division 1, with another $1 million for drainage in Howard.

In Division 2, the Gutchy Creek bridge will be rebuilt and Netherby Rd, a major tourism and freight thoroughfare for the region, will be flood-proofed.

$12.66 million has been allocated for infrastructure in Division 3, with $7.9 million allocated over two years for maintenance at the Aubinville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Another $250,000 has been allocated for improvements to the bikeway and footpath of Saltwater Creek Rd.

For Division 4, $9.6 million will be spent on various infrastructure projects across the division.

Projects include $2.4 million will be spent on the reconstruction and streetscaping of Bazaar St, $750,000 will go towards roadworks in Tooley St, $550,000 for more improvements to Beaver Rock Rd and $430,000 for th enext stage of works to improve the South St boat ramp.

Of $2.8 million allocated for Division 5, $125,000 will bbe invested in drainage works on O'Regan Creek Rd to overcome a flooding issue.

In Division 6, $2.9 million will be allocated for a new water main at Eli Waters to meet the expected growth of the suburb, while Division 7 will receive $2.2 million for infrastructure projects including improvements to the Cicada Lane Adoption Centre.

$3.4 million will go to the rebuilding of Madsen Rd from Morgan Cct to Windsor Way in Division 8, as well as $75,000 for a new amenities block in the Blaxland St park..

$4.7 and $4.6 million has been allocated for infrastructure projects in Divisions 9 and 10 respectively.