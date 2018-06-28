Menu
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
BUDGET 2018: Where will your rates be spent?

Blake Antrobus
28th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
FIRST works on the Howard Sewage Treatment Plant and upgrades to part of Madsen Rd are some of the major infrastructure projects funded through this year's budget.

About $110 million in capital works will be spent across all divisions in the Fraser Coast.

$2 million will be allocated to start the construction of the Howard Sweage Treatment Plant in Division 1, with another $1 million for drainage in Howard.

In Division 2, the Gutchy Creek bridge will be rebuilt and Netherby Rd, a major tourism and freight thoroughfare for the region, will be flood-proofed.

$12.66 million has been allocated for infrastructure in Division 3, with $7.9 million allocated over two years for maintenance at the Aubinville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Another $250,000 has been allocated for improvements to the bikeway and footpath of Saltwater Creek Rd.

For Division 4, $9.6 million will be spent on various infrastructure projects across the division.

Projects include $2.4 million will be spent on the reconstruction and streetscaping of Bazaar St, $750,000 will go towards roadworks in Tooley St, $550,000 for more improvements to Beaver Rock Rd and $430,000 for th enext stage of works to improve the South St boat ramp.

Of $2.8 million allocated for Division 5, $125,000 will bbe invested in drainage works on O'Regan Creek Rd to overcome a flooding issue.

In Division 6, $2.9 million will be allocated for a new water main at Eli Waters to meet the expected growth of the suburb, while Division 7 will receive $2.2 million for infrastructure projects including improvements to the Cicada Lane Adoption Centre.

$3.4 million will go to the rebuilding of Madsen Rd from Morgan Cct to Windsor Way in Division 8, as well as $75,000 for a new amenities block in the Blaxland St park..

$4.7 and $4.6 million has been allocated for infrastructure projects in Divisions 9 and 10 respectively.

