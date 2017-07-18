BUDGET PREVIEW: Council to install more CCTV cameras

Finance Councillor Rolf Light has hinted at an increase to the region's security systems in the upcoming budget.

AN EARLY look at the council's budget has revealed major upgrades to the region's security camera network.

Finance Councillor Rolf Light confirmed on Monday ratepayers could expect more money than ever before to be spent on CCTV surveillance across the Fraser Coast as part of an initiative between council and the police.

Cr Light said councillors were agreed on the "incredible benefit" of cameras in curbing anti-social activity and assisting police with investigations.

"It's not a lot in terms of dollars; but a lot for what we're doing in cameras, it's significant money we've never spent before," Cr Light said.

"We're keeping it as a focus, but not a significant financial focus for this budget.

"What we will be doing is dramatically increasing our intention, with the assistance of police, to find hotspots and develop a network of CCTV cameras."

Cr Light said the focus on security cameras was about increasing public safety and reducing anti-social behaviours across the Fraser Coast.

He cited the installation of security cameras at Burrum Heads Lion Park in April to combat alleged vehicle break-ins, hooning and vandalism as an example.

He said officers would be able to remotely log in and access the footage.

"It (the program) involves a few things; first, it's the issues with blackspots of technology infrastructure on the Fraser Coast and how to tackle them," Cr Light said.

"Second, it's about communicating with police in identifying priority areas where they need to go.

"The fact is they work; CCTVs work, and we're going to make sure we really facilitate that."

The council budget will be handed down on Wednesday.