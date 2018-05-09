BUDGET: Fraser Coast resident, MPs have their say

BUDGET WINNERS: Sue Watson from Howard with children Kayne,12, and Jaylyn,10, O'Neill. As a single-income parent, Ms Watson could be eligible for a tax cut of up to $530 in her tax return, as part of a budget incentive for families.

BUDGET WINNERS: Sue Watson from Howard with children Kayne,12, and Jaylyn,10, O'Neill. As a single-income parent, Ms Watson could be eligible for a tax cut of up to $530 in her tax return, as part of a budget incentive for families. Alistair Brightman

HOWARD woman Sue Watson might be one of the biggest winners from this year's Federal Budget.

The single-income mother-of-two is set to receive a tax cut of up to $530 a year as part of an incentive for middle-income families.

It's one of many in the budget, which was released on Tuesday night, designed to provide relief for working families living on middle incomes.

Ms Watson said the money would go a long way towards paying off her next power bill or school fees for her children Kayne, 12, and Jaylyn,10.

She said it was especially needed with the rising cost of living for parents.

"Every little bit helps,” Ms Watson said.

"Everyone wants more but you have to start off small at first.

"I think this budget is pretty fair across the board, and it's clear the Federal Government is looking at a long-term plan.”

Ms Watson is one of many working parents in the windfall for a tax cut, with families expected to receive anywhere between $290 to $4450 on their tax returns.

Under the Federal Government's national energy guarantee, where the government has pledged $41.5 million over seven years, power bills could be slashed by about $400.

Families looking for cheaper childcare will also receive relief, with the Child Care Subsidy withholding rate set to be slashed to five per cent.

An extra $89 million has been pledged to create more than 40,000 Transition to Work places to support young people at risk of unemployment.

But one of the biggest budget drawcards for the Fraser Coast came in the form of major upgrades to the Bruce Highway.

$11.2 million has been allocated for the upgrade of the intersection of the Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy, $8.24 million will be spent on upgrading the highway at Aldershot and Saltwater Creek and another $13.3 million will go towards new overtaking lanes at Tinana.

This is on top of $800 million of Federal funding to complete the Section D Cooroy to Curra upgrade.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said these commitments showed the promise of a safer highway was a "top priority”.

"Our tax relief plan will encourage and reward hard workers in Wide Bay, with 52,239 local taxpayers set to benefit from an additional tax offset of up to $530 per year,” Mr O'Brien said.

"There is great news for small businesses, with the $20,000 instant asset write-off continuing for another year, helping small business invest, grow and hire. Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said this budget was great news for residents, with the tax offsets representing "a substantial boost not only for them but our local economy”.

"There's a $250 million fund for major project business cases, so that money is available to be applied for...”

"We can actually go out and develop very advanced business cases for major projects before making decisions.”