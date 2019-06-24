Menu
BIG BUDGET SPEND: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour (centre) reads his budget speech as councillor James Hansen, deputy mayor Darren Everard and CEO Ken Diehm listen.
Council News

BIG SPEND: Major funding windfall for infrastructure

Blake Antrobus
by
24th Jun 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER infrastructure and roads are the major winners in the Fraser Coast council's record $119 million capital works spend from the budget.

About $40 million - a third of the capital works spend - will be allocated to upgrading roads, bridges, footpaths and drainage projects through the region.

Of that, $2.5 million will go to the continued revitalisation of the Maryborough CBD, $2 million for work on Torquay Rd in Scarness and another $2 million will be spent on upgrading the intersection of Boundary Rd and Robert St in Urangan.

"With the council responsible for about 2700km of roads and footpaths, building, improving and maintaining roads is always going to be a key focus for us," Cr Seymour said in his budget speech.

$23 million will be spent on major projects being developed by the council, including $14 million to renew the Hervey Bay Airport runway, $4.75 million for a new administration building in Maryborough, $3 million for the Hervey Bay CBD master plan and $1 million for the Avion Aviation Precinct.

Capital works highlights

  • $14 million for the Hervey Bay Airport runway renewal.
  • $4.75M towards a new Maryborough administration building.
  • $3M towards the Pialba CBD master plan and a new administration building.
  • $2.89M towards the Aubinville Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade.
  • $2.4M towards the Teddington Water Treatment Plant upgrade.
  • $875,000 for asset replacements at the Brolga Theatre.
  • $870,000 to upgrade buildings and facilities at the Maryborough Showgrounds.
  • $822,500 towards animal refuge and pound upgrades.

capital works council budget fcbudget fccouncil fraser coast fraser coast regional council
