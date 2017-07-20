22°
News

BUDGET: M’boro CBD ratepayers win big with rate decrease

Blake Antrobus
| 20th Jul 2017 8:17 AM
Mayor Chris Loft hands down the Fraser Coast Regional Council 2017/18 Budget. Councillor Anne Maddern, Mayor Chris Loft and Councillor Rolf Light.
Mayor Chris Loft hands down the Fraser Coast Regional Council 2017/18 Budget. Councillor Anne Maddern, Mayor Chris Loft and Councillor Rolf Light. Valerie Horton

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE PROMISED he would keep rates down and Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has largely delivered in his new council budget.

Property owners in Maryborough's CBD are by far the biggest winners.

Almost all will be spared an increase of any kind while some are in for a decrease of up to 30%.

It follows a major review of the region's rates which found Maryborough CBD ratepayers were being hit with a disproportionately higher loading than similar businesses in Hervey Bay.RE

RELATED: Where your rates money will  be going

Across the region, about 75% of ratepayers will wear a rate increase of up to 1.53%, which is under the consumer price index.

Cr Loft said about 45% of those would barely notice the change in their next rates bill thanks to a pensioner's rebate rolled out in Wednesday's budget.

Ratepayers most likely to feel the pinch are property investors who will generally pay in excess of the 1.53% depending on their suburb.

Finance councillor Rolf Light said the discount for the CBD was based on a process of equalising commercial rates leftover from amalgamation - a key issue raised by the council's rate reference group.

"Maryborough's commercial properties were rated higher than other areas, so we've chosen to make it fair for everyone and bring in the same rating category," Cr Light said.

"On a pro-rata basis, everyone will be paying the same.

"You'll find in the balance of things it's one of the lowest rate rises in the state so far."

Rates on vacant land are also set to drop, but properties on Fraser Island will end up paying more.

The new rate increase marks a 0.53% increase from the council's last budget.

"This has been no easy task, and has only been achieved through the hard work of all councillors, the community and staff," Cr Loft said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  budget chris loft fccouncil rates

Skipper outraged red tape kept him from saving whale

Skipper outraged red tape kept him from saving whale

For three hours skipper Scott Whitcombe was forced to watch a wounded whale struggle under the cutting weight of heavy ropes in the Bay.

Bullride certain to draw crowds to Gundiah

RIDING HIGH: Tiaro bullrider Travis Franklin on Hippy at the Gundy Pub finals in 2016. Franklin is the only person to have successfully ridden Hippy twice.

Organisers prepared for a 'huge turnout'

Block of chocolate auctions for $1005

Kevin Mailer and his children look forward to getting stuck into the 10kg block of Cadbury Chocolate.

Hervey Bay's Kevin Mailer took home the tasty prize.

On route for charity: 53 cars checked for safety on Sunday

Dunga Derby scrutineer Leigh Staunton.

Teams have spent at least a year preparing their cars for the event.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

IT'S the television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling.

Addictive Dramatics: Don't spit chips, it's all an act

The cast of Spitting Chips in rehearsal for their play to be performed at the Urangan High School.

Spitting Chips, exposes the traumatic experience of grieving.

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Tough Thursday? Little Prince George can relate

THURSDAY is a tough one for most of us.

Versaille's cross-dressing warrior a dream role

Alexander Vlahos in a scene from season two of the TV series Versailles.

Drama's larger-than-life French aristocrat well ahead of his time.

Oh! G'day Greg: The Shark goes starkers at 62

Norman says he didn’t have any way of giving the golf balls a polish

Knights' Trent Hodkinson takes terminally ill teen to prom

Hannah and Trent Hodkinson arrive at the formal

TRENT Hodkinson, take a bow.

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living