BUDGET: M’boro CBD ratepayers win big with rate decrease

BUDGET: Where your rates money will be going

HE PROMISED he would keep rates down and Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has largely delivered in his new council budget.

Property owners in Maryborough's CBD are by far the biggest winners.

Almost all will be spared an increase of any kind while some are in for a decrease of up to 30%.

It follows a major review of the region's rates which found Maryborough CBD ratepayers were being hit with a disproportionately higher loading than similar businesses in Hervey Bay.RE

Across the region, about 75% of ratepayers will wear a rate increase of up to 1.53%, which is under the consumer price index.

Cr Loft said about 45% of those would barely notice the change in their next rates bill thanks to a pensioner's rebate rolled out in Wednesday's budget.

Ratepayers most likely to feel the pinch are property investors who will generally pay in excess of the 1.53% depending on their suburb.

Finance councillor Rolf Light said the discount for the CBD was based on a process of equalising commercial rates leftover from amalgamation - a key issue raised by the council's rate reference group.

"Maryborough's commercial properties were rated higher than other areas, so we've chosen to make it fair for everyone and bring in the same rating category," Cr Light said.

"On a pro-rata basis, everyone will be paying the same.

"You'll find in the balance of things it's one of the lowest rate rises in the state so far."

Rates on vacant land are also set to drop, but properties on Fraser Island will end up paying more.

The new rate increase marks a 0.53% increase from the council's last budget.