Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UPGRADE: Work being conducted at the new emergency department at Hervey Bay Hospital.
UPGRADE: Work being conducted at the new emergency department at Hervey Bay Hospital. Alistair Brightman
Health

BUDGET: Millions towards Wide Bay health services

Inge Hansen
by
11th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARDIAC patients in Wide Bay will have improved procedures and treatments with $2.8 million dedicated to increased provision of cardiac intervention services.

It comes off the back of a record health budget announcement by the Palaszczuk Government today.

More than $614 million will be invested into healthcare in the Wide Bay region in 2018-19 focusing on strengthening frontline services and managing rising demand.

It's a $33 million increase from the previous financial year for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service which will have an operating budget of $614.9 million.

Additionally, $2.9 million will be put towards community health treatment services as well as funding towards upgrades at local hospitals including Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the Palaszczuk Government was strengthening frontline health services to cater for an expected population growth over the next 10 years.

"$5.7 million will be provided in general growth funding to meet the projected increase in activity including emergency department presentations, elective surgery and outpatients," Mr Saunders said.

"This includes part year commissioning costs for the new Hervey Bay Emergency Department and some additional capacity at Bundaberg Hospital to help alleviate bed pressures."

The State Budget will include a record $18.3 billion for health services and infrastructure in Queensland in 2018-19 according to Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles.

Priorities for Wide Bay

  • $2.9M for community mental health treatment services.
  • $2.8M to support increased provision of cardiac intervention services to patients on the Fraser Coast.
  • $960,000 to improve gastrointestinal endoscopy services.
  • $670,000 for additional clinical staff to meet increasing demand for health services in Queensland correctional facilities.
  • $7M for works to refurbish the Maryborough Hospital Emergency Department, Specialist Outpatient Department and front reception.
  • $11.9M to complete construction and commissioning of the new $42.5M Emergency Department at Hervey Bay Hospital.
  • $4.1M to complete works to refurbish Gayndah Hospital and Eidsvold Multi-Purpose Health Service.

Related Items

2018-19 budget fccommunity fchealth wide bay hospital and health service
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Injury puts early end to nationals campaign

    premium_icon Injury puts early end to nationals campaign

    Sport A shoulder injury put an early end to Seana Malone's national championship campaign but has made her more determined to succeed next year

    Huge auction part of Bayside Transformation's gala event

    premium_icon Huge auction part of Bayside Transformation's gala event

    News The masquerade event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

    OUR SAY: Most people would know this smiling face

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Most people would know this smiling face

    Opinion Our hearts are breaking over his cancer diagnosis.

    Local Partners