BUDGET: Millions towards Wide Bay health services

UPGRADE: Work being conducted at the new emergency department at Hervey Bay Hospital. Alistair Brightman

CARDIAC patients in Wide Bay will have improved procedures and treatments with $2.8 million dedicated to increased provision of cardiac intervention services.

It comes off the back of a record health budget announcement by the Palaszczuk Government today.

More than $614 million will be invested into healthcare in the Wide Bay region in 2018-19 focusing on strengthening frontline services and managing rising demand.

It's a $33 million increase from the previous financial year for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service which will have an operating budget of $614.9 million.

Additionally, $2.9 million will be put towards community health treatment services as well as funding towards upgrades at local hospitals including Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the Palaszczuk Government was strengthening frontline health services to cater for an expected population growth over the next 10 years.

"$5.7 million will be provided in general growth funding to meet the projected increase in activity including emergency department presentations, elective surgery and outpatients," Mr Saunders said.

"This includes part year commissioning costs for the new Hervey Bay Emergency Department and some additional capacity at Bundaberg Hospital to help alleviate bed pressures."

The State Budget will include a record $18.3 billion for health services and infrastructure in Queensland in 2018-19 according to Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles.

