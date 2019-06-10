Budget to prioritise roads, schools in M’boro

FUNDING boosts for roads and schools in Maryborough are set to be a priority in today's State Budget, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders says.



Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad will hand down her fifth budget in parliament about 2.30pm on Tuesday.



Mr Saunders spoke to the Chronicle ahead of the budget's tabling, saying he had been eyeing funding for a number of significant road upgrades across the electorate and upgrades to schools.



"We've got to make sure our schools are up-to-date, I've been pushing hard on that," Mr Saunders said.



"I've been looking at intersection upgrades, especially along Royal St, upgrades to Riverside Christian College and the turn-offs at Poona so people can get to their homes safely.



"These things are ongoing... turn-offs at Maroom and Poona might not sound like a lot to people but there are lots of road trains and people wanting to turn into town out there."



Mr Saunders said he'd been speaking with executives from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to find out if they had "adequate funding" and said he wanted to see funding applied to the Pialba Burrum Heads Rd intersection.



Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour revealed he wanted to see investment into the region's major infrastructure, including "major roads, health services, emergency services and schools".



"The Fraser Coast has done really well through our partnership with the State Government and we're looking for that to be extended," he said.



"Through the Works for Queensland infrastructure projects we've seen investment in the Fraser Coast.



"I'm looking to the budget this week for further investment into major roads, into our hospitals and schools."



State-wide, a massive $19.2 billion will be spent on health, up by $929 million from last year.



Part of the budget is expected to include $100 million to fund air conditioning in school classrooms across the state.



Earlier this month, Mr Saunders claimed Maryborough residents would be "$1000 better off" under new concessions outlined by the State Government.



But State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington warned it would be a budget of "more taxes, more debt and fewer jobs".



"When Palaszczuk and Trad run out of money, they come after yours," Ms Frecklington said.



Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen was contacted for comment yesterday, but did not respond before print deadline.

